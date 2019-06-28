Why Stars Like Zion Williamson Should Play For Historically Black Colleges

David Banner: “I hope we can get some of these high school players to go to HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). Think about one of these guys from this generation going to an HBCU for ONE YEAR and what that would do for the texture of black colleges.”

Chris Broussard: “Like Zion Williamson. If you know you’re one-and-done you can go to Howard, Morehouse, or Hampton for one year. Then your team is on television, you’re making the NCAA Tournament most likely, and that money could really go to building up the academic programs of some of those schools.”

Listen to renowned rapper, social activist, and philanthropist David Banner join The Odd Couple to talk about why he thinks college superstars like Zion Williamson should attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HSBU’s).

Banner told Chris Broussard and Olden Polynice that a highly coveted high school player who knows he’s going to be a one-and-done in college should play for an HBCU instead of big-time time program, citing how much of a monumental effect the presence of a larger-than-life figure like Zion, Ja Morant, and RJ Barrett would have on an HBCU.

With how these NCAA superstars drive the market of the sport when it comes to nationally televised games and media attention on sports show that greatly affect enrollments and endowments at schools, both Banner and Broussard agree that it would help these colleges immensely.

