Chaka Khan Wishes Kanye Didn’t Use Her Sample in “Through The Wire”

Kanye West’s hit “Through the Wire,” which was recorded with his mouth wired shut after a violent car accident in 2003. The song went platinum and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Kanye created his mega hit from sampling Chaka Khan’s “Through the Fire.” In a recent interview, Chaka Khan dropped the bomb that she is not a fan of how Kanye used her song:

“It was a little insulting. Not insulting, I thought it was stupid! If I’d known he was gonna do that, I would have said, ‘Hell no.'”

Khan admitted that Kanye was unaware how she felt at the time, but now the truth is out!

