Getaway Car Witness In Nipsey Hussle Trial Claims The Rampage Began After A Conversation About Snitching

It’s been just a few months since rapper Nipsey Hussle was tragically killed in front of his Marathon store in South Central, LA. After the shooting, the key suspect in the case, Eric Holder was arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Grand jury testimonies were unsealed Thursday, revealing the moments leading up to the Grammy-nominated rapper’s death. The getaway car driver, who was Holder’s girlfriend at the time, testified that the two men got into a discussion about snitching right before Nipsey was fatally gunned down.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney’s disclosed in his opening statement in May, that Holder and his girlfriend had pulled into a burger spot to get food when the suspect spotted Hussle.

“Apparently, the conversation had something to do with [Hussle] telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching,” McKinney said.

Continuing, “The conversation wasn’t particularly intense. It wasn’t particularly belligerent.”

McKinney explained that the witness heard Holder ask Nipsey, “So you’ve never snitched?” or “Haven’t you snitched?”

Then Holder allegedly got into the car and told his girlfriend to drive. He pulled out a gun and instructed the driver to go around the corner so he could load the weapon. He then told her to pull over and that he would “be right back.”

That’s when Holder shot Nipsey several times and kicked him in the head.

He proceeded to get back into the car with the woman, who has not been identified due to threats to her life. She claims Holder told her to drive away, and threatened to slap her if she didn’t obey.

She has since received immunity in exchange for her testimony.

