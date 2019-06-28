On Thursday night, Nicki Minaj appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy always plays interesting and funny games with his guests so it was only right he asked Minaj to join in on a fun freestyle rap game.

Related: Trina Calls Out Her Exes On “BAPS” With Nicki Minaj [NEW MUSIC]

In a game called “Wheel of Freestyle,” Minaj was given three words to incorporate into a freestyle. The words being “Hexagon,” “Yetti,” and “Edible Arrangements.” The Queen definitely killed the freestyle and shocked Fallon. Check it out below:

The New York native also confirmed that her fifth studio album is on the way. She told Fallon, “Yes of course, there’s a new album I’m just not putting out the date yet”

Related: Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy “Wobble Up”[VIDEO]

Well the barbz are waiting Nicki, so bring us that new music!

Nicki Minaj Spits A Freestyle On Live TV & Killed It!! [VIDEO] was originally published on Hothiphopdetroit.com