Chris Brown Drops 32-Track Album, ‘Indigo’ 

Chris Brown’s ninth studio album, Indigo, is here! It’s classic Breezy with throwback samples, turn up tunes and love songs that are smooth enough to put you in your feelings.

FRONT AND BACK OF THE OFFICIAL “INDIGO” album double covers June 21st but with any possible delays JUNE 28th. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r8e4QpNZXo — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) May 14, 2019

The 32-track, double-disc album follows Breezy’s 45-track album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon (2017). It features tracks he’s dropped since then including “Wobble Up” with Nicki Minaj and “No Guidance” with Drake.

Other guests on Indigo are Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Gunna, Ink, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz and Tank.

#INDIGO THE ALBUM IS AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOW! Thank you to all my fans for the support and love. I MIGHT GO LIVE TODAY ON MY INSTAGRAM!. 🔮❤️🙏 #IndigoSeason https://t.co/p17gsHHrnz — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 28, 2019

Indigo, which is available now on Apple Music and Spotify, will be supported with a IndiGOAT tour that Chris Brown will headline, along with Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Tory Lanez. It kicks off on August 20 in Portland and wraps up on October 19 in Anaheim, Calif.

My favs off Chris Brown’s Indigo are “Early 2K” where he samples top songs from the early 2000s and “Don’t Check On Me.” Take a listen and let us know which song you’re feeling the most!

