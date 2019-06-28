Another Friday, another week filled with absurd news and viral moments. Check out the winners below, then hit the flip for the losers!

Winner

Marsai Martin

Some of the most gif-able moments come from award shows, and the BET Awards didn’t disappoint with someone who’s already made a name for herself in viral history.

Most people know Marsai Martin for her roll as Diane in Black-ish, and if not, they certainly might recognize her from her pearl-clutching gif taken directly from the show.

Well now, Marsai provided another epic gif for the people when she won the Young Stars Award at the BET Awards.

Before going onstage to retrieve her trophy, the 14-year-old actress was apparently in shock, and her face said it all.

A new gif was born, and the Internet didn’t waste time using it to express their deepest feelings.

When the ice cream machine works at McDonald’s and they got the order right with no attitude #BETAwards19

pic.twitter.com/VKpUfF0waD — Ryan Jamal (@BRO_HEN314) June 24, 2019

Thank you Marsai. More gifs for your enjoyment below.

when you look in the mirror and see you’re gettin thick https://t.co/zokPfoqriX — nep.🍋 (@neprijames) June 24, 2019

3rd grade me when the intercom buzzes the classroom to say i’m going home early https://t.co/eyT6780TRj — sace (@cumsace) June 24, 2019

when you send a risky text and she reply with “pull up then” https://t.co/LBePS3wRQM — GLEEFUL 💰✨ (@FlackoDaHuncho) June 24, 2019

When you shoot your shot in his comments and he actually slides in your DMs. #BetAwards pic.twitter.com/TYqgSjcHXe — thesavagelawyer (@thesavagelawyer) June 24, 2019

When he’s well educated, working, loves God and respects you as a woman. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/Azmz2yTJnh — T ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@talexiswilliams) June 24, 2019

Marsai Martin Is The Face Of The People & Pregnant Women Continue To Be Criminalized: This Week’s Winners & Losers was originally published on globalgrind.com

