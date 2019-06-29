Logic ft. Eminem “Homicidal,” Slick Rick “Can’t Dance To A Track That Ain’t Got No Soul/Midas Touch” & More | Daily Visuals 6.28.19

It’s been a long time coming but today Logic and Eminem fans finally get their wish as two of the most lyrically inclined Caucasian rappers in Hip-Hop history collaborate at last.

Unfortunately for the visual to their duet cut “Homicide,” Slim Shady is M.I.A., but fret not at Logic has some stand-in rap his and Em’s verse and turns in a comedic themed video. Clever thinking.

And back like cooked crack, Hip-Hop legend Slick Rick returns to style on ‘em OG style in his duo clip to “Can’t Dance To A Track That Ain’t Got No Soul/Midas Touch.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Twista, Joyner Lucas, and more.

LOGIC FT. EMINEM – “HOMICIDE”

SLICK RICK – “CAN’T DANCE TO A TRACK AIN’T GOT NO SOUL/MIDAS TOUCH”

TWISTA – “HOW I LOOK”

JOYNER LUCAS – “BROKE AND STUPID”

KOODA B – “STILL THINKING ABOUT IT”

SONNY DIGITAL – “WORK”

YBN NAHMIR – “GET RICH”

LIL WEST – “NOT SURE”

BLUE & EXILE – “TRUE & LIVIN’”

