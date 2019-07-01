The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Relationship Drama

This morning Lore’l kept us up to date on what is happening in some of these celebrity relationships. Let’s start with Reginae Carter and her back in forth relationship with YFN Lucci. Over weekend the cucumber challenge made an appearance at a pool party Lucci and the next post from Reginae was captioned “I don’t even brake when I’m backing up, I’ll swerve on a f*ck boy if he acting up💋 #Next”

In other relationship news, Lil Fizz from B2K has been dating April who is the mother of his bandmate Omarion. Recently Moniece, who is lil Fizz’s baby mother and was friends with April, shared that April and Fizz will be moving in together and eventually getting married. Guess they just wanted to keep it all in the family.

