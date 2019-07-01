Lil Durk Requests To Have Travel Restrictions Connected To Attempted Murder Case Lifted

Lil Durk is currently looking at attempted murder charges after a shooting in Atlanta went down earlier this year with the Chicago rapper at the center of the melee. Durk has requested that his travel restrictions be temporarily lifted in order to collect on show and appearance paydays around the nation.

The rapper is out on bond in his attempted murder case, but he’s not allowed to be in public from 11 PM to 7 AM … and he says that’s a huge problem for his scheduled summer gigs, arguing his curfew makes traveling outside ATL nearly impossible.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ … Lil Durk is asking the judge to allow him to fly to Philadelphia next weekend so he can headline the Dope Shows Festival, claiming he’s risking a lawsuit against him if he doesn’t show up.

Durk wants the judge to change the terms of his release to allow him to travel to performances and scrap his curfew when he’s on the road.

Durk has canceled six shows thus far, and another set coming up this Saturday (July 6) is also in jeopardy.

