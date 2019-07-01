The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist in ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Trailer

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was a surprise hit despite initial worries being the film deviated from the original movie. Ditching the original plot that involved a board game, the reboot saw four teenagers transported into video game world swapping their real bodies with video game avatars played by Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Karen Gillan, and Jack Black. So it’s no surprise a sequel was made, and finally, we get our first look at Jumanji: The Next Level which sees the original gang return but with a bit of twist.

In the film’s first trailer, — despite putting a baseball bat to the video game console loaded with the Jumanji cartridge — at the end of the first film we see Spencer (Alex Wolff) misses his old buddies, fixes the smashed game system and returns to the world. When his friends show up, they learn Spencer is inside the malfunctioning game in, and it’s up to them to go save him.

Once the heroes are inside they quickly learn something is wrong, Bethany is now missing, and Johnson and Hart’s avatars are now being controlled by two old men played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover and the Fridge being transferred into Jack Black’s Professor Shelly Oberon.

Right off the rip, it’s absolutely hilarious seeing Johnson and Hart do their own impersonations of DeVito and Glover. The action from the first film looks to be taken to another level as the gang alongside with the addition of the new characters search for Spencer and try to make it out the game alive.

Also returning in Jumanji: The Next Level is Nick Jonas, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner, joining DeVito and Glover is Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina who will also be playing a new character in the film. Looks like Sony has another hit on their hands with the sequel that arrives this Christmas. You can watch the first trailer below.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

