Advise from Oprah, DON’T let your friends borrow your Money!

While Angie is out for vacation, Jordan is holding down the HOT topics. Today was one that he believes Ange would appreciate featuring Oprah. Gayle and Oprah, as everyone knows, are best friends and they have been posting videos for O Magazine in a series called “OG Chronicles”. In their latest episode they were discussing Friends. A clip from this conversation stuck out, Oprah says don’t let your friends borrow money, just give it to them. But Gayle didn’t agree, what is your stance on this?
