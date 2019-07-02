Terry Crews Confirms ‘White Chicks 2’ Is Underway

White Chicks was received pretty well commercially upon its release in 2004, it won three awards and was nominated for 13 more– so why not do a sequel?

Fans of the movie directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans, starring his little brothers, Marlon and Shawn Wayans, will now have something to look ‘White Chicks 2’ as confirmed by Terry Crews.

The movie, which was about two undercover FBI agents going undercover as white girls to protect them from being kidnapped pulled in a cool $113 million and grossed just over $70 million.

One of the more iconic scenes in the movie is when Terry Crews character, Latrell Spencer, takes one of the undercover girls out on a date, Marlon Wayans character, Kevin Copeland, is trying to make this date as unpleasant as possible. On the car ride Kevin turns on a pop station, in an effort to annoy Latrell, well the song that was playing was ‘A Thousand Miles’ by Vanessa Carlton, it created a great scene, and the song became closely tied to the movie.

Crews also told The Talk on Monday that White Chicks 2 could see a pop song performance — similar to his iconic rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” — saying, “I think the modern day equivalent to that might be the song by Carly Rae Jepsen ‘Call Me Maybe’.”

There have been no further updates, or details about the movie released. But as soon as we get more, we will update.

Check out Terry Crews reveal the news below.

