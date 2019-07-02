LAPD Probing Why A Desk Officer Let Getaway Driver In Nipsey Hussle Murder Walk Free

It’s been three months since the shocking murder of Nipsey Hussle and though the alleged shooter has already been taken into police custody a few questions remained unanswered. Why did Eric Holder decide to shoot and kill the beloved LA rapper? How did former OJ Simpson prosecutor Chris Darden end up becoming Holder’s defense lawyer? And why did LAPD give a pass and ultimately protection to Eric Holder’s getaway driver?

According to PageSix, the LAPD is probing why the female getaway driver known as Witness 1 wasn’t taken into custody when she showed up to the precint to confess about her role in the Nipsey shooting. The report alleges that an internal police probe was started after a “confused desk officer” sent Witness 1 on her way when she tried to turn herself into authorities.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, testified to a grand jury that she went to the 77th Street police station after seeing her car and license plate on the news during the manhunt for the gunman.

“I didn’t do anything. I didn’t know this boy was gonna do this,” the woman said she told her mother about driving suspect Eric Holder away from the March 31 shooting.

But when the mother and daughter went to the station, the desk officer told them: “Don’t worry about it,” according to a grand jury transcript.

“Don’t listen to the news,” the officer added.

Though the woman had basically been given a pass by police, she knew something was amiss and continued to try to own up to her unknown role in the shooting until she eventually spoke to detectives working the case.

LAPD Detective Cedric Washington testified that the woman had initially been waved off.

“That is true, according to the desk officer that I spoke to about it,” Washington said.

“OK. He apparently missed a briefing in the chief’s press conference that day, I guess,” Deputy District Attorney John McKinney responded.

LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein told the Los Angeles Times last week that the desk officer was just confused.

“She was not making herself clear of what she was doing,” Rubenstein said of the getaway driver, noting that the officer thought the woman was reporting that someone was recording video of her car on TV.

The LAPD’s Office of the Inspector General confirmed Monday that it has opened an internal investigation into why the woman was turned away.

Props to Witness 1 for owning up to her mistake. Anyone else would’ve packed up and blown town, changed their identity and started anew.

LAPD Probing Why A Desk Officer Let Getaway Driver In Nipsey Hussle Murder Walk Free was originally published on hiphopwired.com

