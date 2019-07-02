Slim 400 Was Attacked In Drive-By, Gunmen Tried To Finish The Job

Slim 400, a rapper closely affiliated with West Coast star YG, was shot over the weekend outside a recording studio several times but expected to make a full recovery. In new details uncovered by TMZ, it appears the gunmen attempted to finish the job.

Sources close to the rapper tell us … Slim was on the phone with his Ice Watar label business partner, Mud Dollaz, Friday night in Compton when the shooting occurred.

We’re told Mud called Slim to check in because he was waiting for him at the studio, and the last thing he heard the rapper say was “oh sh*t.”

After that, our sources say Dollaz heard a series of gunshots for several seconds … and then a female voice screaming for Slim to keep his head up, so he knew he’d been hit.

Eyewitnesses on the scene tell us the people who shot at the rapper drove by in a black vehicle spraying bullets, but then actually stopped and jumped out to shoot more at 400 before getting back in to drive away. We’re told they were wearing masks.

The outlet adds that SLim 400 was shot nine times, taking blows to the jaw, top of his head, and back.

