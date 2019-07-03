15-Year-Old Cori Gauff Defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon

This past Monday, 15-year-old Cori Gauff beat the multi Wimbledon champion Venus Williams.

Gauff is the youngest woman to win in the first round at Wimbledon since 1991. Gauff explained her disbelief in beating one of her idols:

“This is the first time I ever cried after winning a match. I never thought this would happen. I don’t know how to explain it. I’m literally living my dream. Not many people get to say that.”

Gauff recently signed a multi-year deal with New Balance and is predicted to make $1 Million! She is just getting started!

