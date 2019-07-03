Virginia native, Donnell Rawlings brings the laughs for his return home

Lore’l and On Air Jordan were all smiles on their call with comedian Donnell Rawlings aka Ashy Larry, who is in town for his annual show in his hometown Alexandria, Virginia. Donnell says every year he returns to The Birchmere to tell jokes for the town and the people he grew up with. “This is one of my biggest shows of the year” Donnell shares, which makes us happy because he knows that the DMV will always be there for him.

With the fourth of July coming up Donnell shares his views on fireworks…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: