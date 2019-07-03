We’re about 48 hours away from finally reveling in the material that’s going to be provided in the highly anticipated collaboration album Revenge Of The Dreamers III, but to get things officially rolling J. Cole dropped documentary which takes viewers behind the scenes during the making of the project.

Dubbed Dreamville Presents: REVENGE, the 30-minute documentary details how artists like J. Cole, Vince Staples, Bas, Cozz, Childish Major, and Reason just to name a few, came together and created an entire album in a 10-day span. Maybe that Infinity Gauntlet spotted in Atlanta’sTree Sound Studio helped them move things along at a quicker pace than normal. Regardless of how long it took to get the project done, watching all these artists build and feed off of each other’s creativity and energy was as inspiring as it was entertaining. Can’t wait to hear the end product of their labor.

Check out Dreamville Presents: REVENGE below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Revenge Of The Dreamers III come Friday (July 5).

J. Cole Drops ‘REVENGE’ Doc Before ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

