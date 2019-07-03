Blueface Releases Full Video Of “Clout Chasing” Mom & Sis, Says They Tried To Fleece Him

Blueface found himself going viral earlier this week but it wasn’t for his chosen profession of rhythmically-challenged rapping. The “Thotiana” star was recorded booting his mother and sister in a video where he accused them of clout chasing and has released the full video of the altercation while stating his sister tried to fleece him for bread.

From Blueface’s Instagram:

“Sense they wanna go viral so bad this the real story my mom got tired of my broke ass sister free loading at her house so she brought her to mine an I wasn’t going for it I already got her an apartment guess that wasn’t enough she want my car she want me to buy her a car off the lot an some more stuff I was homeless in my own car for years ain’t nobody wanna let me stay at they house I had to thug it out but I C my fans ain’t real fans y’all turn like corners fucc all you fake ass fans that’s y I’m in it just for the money.

Okay, then.

Blueface caught a lot of heat on Twitter and across social media for literally KICKING his sister out his home, and it was alleged he did so in favor of his two live-in girlfriends. The sister expressed as such that the women in her brother’s life were the reason he shunned his family from his home and riches.

Watch the video below.

