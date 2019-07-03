Boosie Ordered To Pay $230K To The Same Security Guard Who Pepper Sprayed Him

Lil Boosie needs to pay up. The Baton Rouge rapper has been ordered to pay six figures to the same security guard who pepper sprayed him and his security back in 2017.

It turns out that the fade Boosie and his team blessed said security with is going to cost the rapper a cool $233,000.

Reports the Sun Herald:

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz has been ordered to pay $233,128.54 to security officer Glen Kerley, who said in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that he was the one assaulted when a melee erupted outside Dillard’s at Edgewater Mall during black spring break 2017.

U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. entered a default judgment because Boosie failed to show up in court and has not responded to court pleadings since his attorney withdrew from the case in March.

After 10 minutes of testimony from Kerley, Guirola found that Boosie and a security guard, Larry Anderson, intentionally assaulted Kerley. Kerley is still receiving treatment for the concussion and neck injuries he suffered when Boosie, Anderson and a crowd jumped on Kerley after he pepper sprayed them to get them out of the department store.

“I basically went to the ground and lost consciousness,” said Kerley, who sued Boosie and Anderson for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence and civil conspiracy.

Boosie and Anderson actually did countersue, but never pursued their claim. Of course, this is difficult to when you no longer have a lawyer on the case.

Kerley made sure to mention that Boosie was one of the people who allegedly put hands on him.

As for the breakdown of what Boosie is paying:

$24,422.14 for medical expenses

$706.40 in lost wages.

$100,000 in punitive damages

$58,000 in attorney’s fees.

And post-judgment interest.

