The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Halle Bailey casted as Ariel #BlackGirlMagic

We are so happy and proud of Halle from the sangin duo ChloexHalle on being casted as Ariel in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”. The Director of the production said Halle has the rare combination of spirit, heart, beauty, innocence and substance plus a glorious singing voice.
What God has for you…is for YOU…had to come out of vacation mode to give love to Halle…i already know she is going to kill it as Ariel in the little mermaid especially with the vocals…and it warms my heart to know that young girls everywhere will get to see themselves in Halle when they watch the Little Mermaid this time around…When you are out here trailblazing there are so many forces pushing against you that it can be overwhelming which is why I pray that this family stay covered in nothing but love, positivity, and endurance. These are incredibly talented, hardworking women who deserve everything coming their way! Salute! 🥂 @chloexhalle …now back to vacation #okbye #aloha 👋🏾 🏄🏾♀️ 🌊 ❤️ 🏝
Halle shared on Twitter that this is a dream come true. Yes, this is definitely her time to shine! Chloe and Halle are sisters who have always done things together. This time last year, while on tour with Beyoncé, they shared with Angie Ange that it’s extremely hard for them to be apart from each other. But now Chloe will be cheering her younger sister on and she couldn’t be prouder of her ☺️.
“It’s funny that Halle Berry was trending because people don’t know how to read” Lore’l shares during her report but Halle made sure that there wasn’t any confusion and emphasized that “Halles get it DONE”!
Of course not everybody was as supportive, there are some haters that don’t think this role should go to a Black Girl. Look, generations of young Black Girls grew up watching Disney movies without seeing ourselves in those films until recently with Princess Tiana. So now some people want to complain because we have two?!
My biggest question is, will they let her showcase her locs? Do you remember what “they” said about Zendaya when she wore faux locs on the Red Carpet at the Oscars in 2015?! So now having a Black Girl with locs playing Ariel, will be another display of the true versatile beauty of Black women, Black Men and Black People! This will be exciting to see!
We asked if you think they will have Halle switch up her hair or have her rock the locs? What do you think? Let us know below.