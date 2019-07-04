The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Halle Bailey casted as Ariel #BlackGirlMagic

We are so happy and proud of Halle from the sangin duo ChloexHalle on being casted as Ariel in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”. The Director of the production said Halle has the rare combination of spirit, heart, beauty, innocence and substance plus a glorious singing voice.

Halle shared on Twitter that this is a dream come true. Yes, this is definitely her time to shine! Chloe and Halle are sisters who have always done things together. This time last year, while on tour with Beyoncé, they shared with Angie Ange that it’s extremely hard for them to be apart from each other. But now Chloe will be cheering her younger sister on and she couldn’t be prouder of her ☺️.

“It’s funny that Halle Berry was trending because people don’t know how to read” Lore’l shares during her report but Halle made sure that there wasn’t any confusion and emphasized that “Halles get it DONE”!

this means the world. happy to share names with you 😭😭 love you lots https://t.co/Wzkj8Mgsze — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Of course not everybody was as supportive, there are some haters that don’t think this role should go to a Black Girl. Look, generations of young Black Girls grew up watching Disney movies without seeing ourselves in those films until recently with Princess Tiana. So now some people want to complain because we have two?!

White people complaining they cast a black girl as Ariel: Disney created 49 films from 1937-2009 before delivering their first black princess with Tiana. Black girls watched an entire catalog NEVER seeing themselves. For 70 years. You spoiled, racist brats. — Hillary Monahan (@HillaryMonahan) July 3, 2019

My biggest question is, will they let her showcase her locs? Do you remember what “they” said about Zendaya when she wore faux locs on the Red Carpet at the Oscars in 2015?! So now having a Black Girl with locs playing Ariel, will be another display of the true versatile beauty of Black women, Black Men and Black People! This will be exciting to see!

We asked if you think they will have Halle switch up her hair or have her rock the locs? What do you think? Let us know below.

We're so happy for our girl #Halle @chloexhalle 🧜🏾‍♀️ do you think they'll have her switch up her hair when she plays Ariel? ⬇️ — The Morning Hustle (@MorningHustleMS) July 4, 2019

Also On 93.9 WKYS: