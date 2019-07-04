Erica Mena Pours On The Birthday Love For Safaree Via IG

Just when it looked like the Safaree and Erica Mena romance was headed to the edit pile in a Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood storyline, the couple are on Instagram looking stronger than ever. Although Mena went ham with the dramatics and trashed some roses Skaff Beezy sent to apologize for DM creeping, the loving birthday shoutout to her boo for his 38th birthday seems sweet and sincere.
From Mena’s IG:
Another candle on your cake, but it’s so much more than that. Another year of amazing memories, inside jokes, uncontrollable laughter, and a new year getting to call you my lover. I spent days upon days thinking about what in the world I could possibly do for you that would make this birthday amazing.
At the end of the lengthy, Mena dropped a not-so-subtle hint that she’s trying to bring a baby into the mix.
@safaree ♥️ Another candle on your cake, but it's so much more than that. Another year of amazing memories, inside jokes, uncontrollable laughter, and a new year getting to call you my lover. I spent days upon days thinking about what in the world I could possibly do for you that would make this birthday amazing. I spent hours upon hours trying to figure out what in the world to get a man that gives me everything. Nothing could compare. Nothing was as sincere as me wishing you a happy day, not just today, but every day. It's simple, your happiness is my happiness. You came around and changed everything. You showed me I could be loved the way I love . We're still learning and growing as individuals while getting over past mistakes. We're learning that all we need is each other , all while making a family together . Overall: I am so lucky to have found a person like you in this crazy world, not many people are lucky in that way. I was already confident, goal driven, and lucky in life. I was already confident in myself, but you have made me really look at myself and love myself more than I already do. I was already goal driven, but you gave me more purpose ( Along with King) and determination to reach those goals, you gave me even more of a reason why. I was already lucky in this life, but you gave me someone to share that luck with and create our own. Thank you for helping me get by on those days I’m dying inside from missing my Daddy. Thank you for making me believe in the beautiful things in life, and thank you for being who you are. Happy birthday, my love. Here's to many more years of happiness together. P.S I have a feeling lol you make girls. Let’s make a Queen tonight with my eyes and your skin color. Seriously That’s Pure Perfection 😍
Safaree fired back with a loving salvo of his oww on his IG page:
Before I always had feelings of uncertainty and doubt in the back of my mind and it always made me an emotional wreck.. but this year I am happy with no doubts and so grateful for where I am in life and where I’m heading! In a world where people lose there life for noting i don’t take anything for granted and am super grateful. All I can say is Thank you mommy and Thank God and thank my beautiful wife to be for making me feel complete in everything i Do.
Salute to Safaree on his big day.
July 4th a Star was born 💥 Thank God For Another Birthday 🎂 I can honestly say that for the 1st time In Years I am genuinely happy. Before I always had feelings of uncertainty and doubt in the back of my mind and it always made me an emotional wreck.. but this year I am happy with no doubts and so grateful for where I am in life and where I’m heading! In a world where people lose there life for noting i don’t take anything for granted and am super grateful. All I can say is Thank you mommy and Thank God and thank my beautiful wife to be for making me feel complete in everything i Do. I love you ❤️ 🎂🏆🙏🏾
Photo: WENN
