The Dwight Howard era in Washington is over before it got started.

The Wizards trade the former All-Star center to the Memphis Grizzlies for Guard/Forward CJ Miles. Memphis will either trade or release Howard.

The trade was first reported by ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies are trading CJ Miles to Washington for Dwight Howard, league source tells ESPN. Deal saves Memphis $3.1M. Grizzles will waive or trade Howard, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Miles is entering his 16th season in the NBA with career averages of 9.6 points per game, shooting 41 percent from the field.

Howard only played nine games where he averaged 12.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and shot 62.3% from the field in his limited action.

Howard will be entering his 16th year in the NBA next season.

Report: Wizards Trade Dwight Howard To Memphis For Guard/Forward CJ Miles was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: