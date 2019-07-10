The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Mariah Carey’s Sexual Past, Nicki Minaj in Saudi Arabia, Family Brawl in Disneyland update Plus More!

While spending the morning on the National Harbor at the Universoul Circus, Lore’l still kept us up to date on everything going on in entertainment news. There’s been a lot of talk about whether Mariah Carey is being fully honest about the number of men she’s “been” with and unfortunately we’ve all seen the footage of the brawl that broke out at DisneyLand in California. Well apparently everyone was related, yup they were all family. Smh. Hear more of this story plus so much more in The Lo’ Down with Lore’l!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: