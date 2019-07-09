According to TMZ the case against Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter, Jr. has been dismissed.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Prosecutors have decided to no longer pursue charges against Hunter.
RELATED: Did Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband, Kevin Hunter, Get Into A Fight With Their Son?
Hunter was charged with assault after an altercation broke out between Hunter and his father, Kevin Hunter Sr. in May.
Kevin Hunter Sr. appeared in court where he told the judge he agreed with the prosecutor’s decision.
Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @kissrichmond
Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
Latest…
- A3C Announces 2019 Speaker Lineup, To Feature T.I., Dapper Dan, Lenny S & More
- Detroit’s AfroFuture Fest Drops Plans To Charge White Attendees Double
- Jay-Z Scores Another Lawsuit Victory
- August Alsina Hospitalized After Singer Lost The Ability To Walk
Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., Assault Case Dismissed was originally published on kissrichmond.com