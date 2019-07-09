A lawsuit against Jay-Z has been dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jay-Z and the man who sued him, Raynard Herbert, have both agreed to dismiss the lawsuit. The documents also say that the sides reached a mutual agreement to drop the case and pay their own lawyer fees.

Herbert, who may be better known in the rap community as Ray Rae, opened a lawsuit against Jay-Z, Roc-A-Fella, Roc Nation, and Dame Dash last year.

He claims he worked on Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in varying capacities, and was set to receive 1 percent of the albums proceeds. The royalty checks began in 1998 but stopped in 2008. His suit was seeking to receive royalties for all sales since 2008.

Hov denied all wrong doing, and claimed that the statue of limitations had long passed on this suit.

This isn’t Jay-Z’s only win on the lawsuit side. He also won a lawsuit against his former lawyers as they also dropped their case against him, which claimed unpaid bills for work on purchasing Tidal back in 2015.

Earlier in June, it was reported by Forbes that Jay-Z had reached $1 billion in net worth. When you have that much cash in your name, it’s obvious people are going to come after a piece of the pie. But it appears that Hov is lawyered up, and so far they’re doing a great job protecting his assets from poachers.

With these lawsuits behind him, we’re sure Jay-Z will look forward to being able to relax and enjoy wife Beyoncé’s role in summer blockbuster The Lion King, which comes out July 18.

Jay-Z Scores Another Lawsuit Victory was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

