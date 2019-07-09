A3C Announces 2019 Speaker Lineup, To Feature T.I., Dapper Dan, Lenny S & More

The annual gathering of artists, creatives and entrepreneurs that is A3C announced today (July 9) the list of prominent speakers attendees can look forward to hearing from at this year’s conference.

The A3C Conference, which centers around music, tech, film, social justice, and culture, revealed that a bevy of today’s most innovative and influential people in their respective fields. When the 15th annual festival and conference kicks off at the Atlanta Convention Center and Hotel Indigo, October 12th these speakers will be there:

Bozoma Saint John (Endeavor), T.I. (Rapper/Activist), Gary Vaynerchuk (VaynerMedia), Lenny S (Roc Nation), Mike Will Made It, Will Packer (Film Producer), Dapper Dan (Fashion Designer), Charlamagne Tha God, Kevin Liles (300 Ent.), Just Blaze, Fadia Kader (Instagram), Baron Davis, Paul Judge (Techsquare Labs & Pindrop), Kei Henderson (Sincethe80s), No Vacancy Inn (Creative Agency) and Rob Markman (Genius).

Partner of A3C & Co-Founder of The Gathering Spot Ryan Wilson on the conference:

“We want to create the most influential and anticipated annual conference and festival in Atlanta. We’re bringing our unique experiences to create a fresh, exciting and culturally appealing offering to our great city and its visitors.”

Dr. Paul, Partner or A3C & technology entrepreneur and investor, added:

“Atlanta’s influence is felt everywhere. We have an authentic, powerful convergence of culture, music, technology & entrepreneurship. A3C is the event that will bring these diverse communities together for inspiration and innovation. We invite the world to come experience the magic of Atlanta and see what’s next.”

Mike Walbert, Managing Director of A3C on the importance of the conference:

“We’re putting the conference front and center this year. We believe Atlanta is the perfect city to host this event, and A3C will be the event where leading voices in music, tech, and culture convene from across the world. No other conference brings together this unique collection of entrepreneurs and creatives. The 15th annual A3C is the beginning of a new era, and I’m excited to witness everything this year.”

A3C runs from October 10-12, for more information, you can head here and for more information on the conference itself click here.

—

Photo: A3C/ A3C Press

A3C Announces 2019 Speaker Lineup, To Feature T.I., Dapper Dan, Lenny S & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: