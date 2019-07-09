The Wallabee Champ is back!

With the Wu-Tang Clan once again the topic of discussion thanks to their in-depth docu-series, Of Mics and Men, and their upcoming Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Ghostface Killa is striking while the iron’s hot and releasing some new dolo material to remind fans how sharp his sword still is.

Having just announced the upcoming release of his 10th studio project GhostfaceKillahs, Tony Stark drops off his first visual for his album cut “Conditioning” where Ghost leads a home invasion with that Dead Presidents inspired face paint. His team meanwhile rock masks of dead and living Presidents a la Point Break. Pretty entertaining stuff to go along with a hard as nails track.

Peep the video below and let us know if you’ll be checking for GhostfaceKillahs when it drops.

Ghostface Killah Gets Cinematic With It In New Visual for “Conditioning” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

