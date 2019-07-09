Need More People: Blogger Sues Cardi B For Assault But Has Never Met Her

The saying “more money, more problems” is more relevant than ever in the digital age. Cardi B is up against yet another legal battle.

According to TMZ the Bronx bombshell’s court dispute with a celebrity blogger is heating up. In March Bardi served Tasha of the popular Youtube series UnWineWithTashaK with papers alleging the personality painted her as “a drug abusing prostitute with an STD”. In April the media personality filed a counter suit claiming Belcalis slandered her.

Her original filing stated “Cardi B began to publicly defame Ms. Kebe, referring to her as ‘this blogger lady, by stating that Ms. Kebe makes up fake stories; harasses all of Cardi B’s friends; constantly stalks Cardi B; falsely claims that she has legitimate sources giving her information about Cardi B; uses Cardi B’s name for ‘click bait’; and many other false accusations”.

Latasha has now amended her lawsuit claiming she was assaulted by Cardi and her friend Skeemo. The Atlanta native claims Skeemo left menacing messages on her social media channels. Additionally she says Bardi encouraged gang members to “handler her” which she took as a threat. Apparently she was so afraid she called the FBI who suggested she move from her residence. Tasha did just that and is now including the moving expenses in her suit. Mind you the two have never met.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s lawyer gave a formal comment on the matter to TMZ. “Tasha K’s counterclaims are completely frivolous and have no merit. Tasha K clearly seems to think that this lawsuit and the courts are her social media channel where she thinks that she can say anything she wants, without regard for the truth, harassing Cardi and her friends to try to gain reader to her blog at the expense of Cardi.”

Tasha K is the blogger who broke the infidelity rumors in Wendy Williams marriage. She currently has over 600,000 subscribers on Youtube.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Need More People: Blogger Sues Cardi B For Assault But Has Never Met Her was originally published on hiphopwired.com

