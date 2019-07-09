Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Continues On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Megan Thee Stallion’s “hot girl summer” is showing no signs of letting up. Apple Music announced last month the Texas native was it’s latest ‘Up Next’ artist and last night (July 8) the captain of the boat took her twerking to network television hitting the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage.

If you were worried Hot Girl Meg wouldn’t be “wagging dat ass” during her performance, we are happy to report she didn’t let her hotties down. She opened things up with her lead single “Realer” off her album The Fever before jumping into her booty shaking anthem “Big Ole Freak’ which lived on her Tina Snow project.

Complete with back-up dancers, singers, and her cowboy attire, Thee Stallion put on a tantalizing and sexy performance — that we have come to expect from her — that was still safe for television audiences. Last night definitely proved to millions of viewers that she indeed knows how to command a stage and our attention while delivering her bars that could make any “hot boy” blush or in Trey Songz case look incredibly thirsty.

The legend of Megan Thee Stallion continues, and we are so here for it. You can watch her entire Jimmy Kimmel Live performance below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

