Diddy sure does know how to cause and uproar and get folks all in their feelings. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy king was in his bag on Instagram, teasing fans that he’ll possibly bring back the classic show gem that is Making The Band.

I’m really on the fence about bringing this show back. What do you think??? https://t.co/yOz8fT6iw1 — Diddy (@Diddy) July 9, 2019

As millennials who love some good ol’ classic MTV television, we were all here for it.

Yes, please bring back Making the Band. I want a rap group and not a pop group like last time. We need the fights, we need to close the studio, we need people walking for cheesecake… etc #IWantMyMTB https://t.co/Q7lD6FuxTK — awkward rob-in-son (@RobbytheRipper) July 9, 2019

Even former cast members are hype about a possible remake of the hit MTV show. When Diddy posted his IG video, teasing a comeback, Danity Kane member (and Making The Band 3 cast member) Aubrey O’Day wasted no time commenting.

“You had making the band because of US! Dare you to bring the true STARS back and show you can FINISH WHAT YOU STARTED.”

No shade to DK, but fans of the show are really checking for another rap group this time around; like Da Band.

Diddy bring back Making The Band.. pls. I need to see Da Band members and make sure they thriving first. Day 26 & Danity Kane gon’ be alright. — gaia. (@_nishilla) July 8, 2019

Wondering what your favorite rap, r&b, reggae group is doing now?

Hit the flip to find out.

Bring Back MTB2: Here’s What Babs, Ness, Dylan, Chopper, Fred & Sara Are Doing Now was originally published on globalgrind.com

