A conversation between Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancée Crystal Espinal was released in its entirety on a Kansas City Radio station.

This full audio completes in the missing pieces of the puzzle that were missing in an audio recording that was released by KCTV-5 back in April.

In the new recording, you can hear Hill categorically denying any wrongdoing in regards to committing assault and battery against Crystal Espinal in 2014.

“You ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014,” Hill told Espinal. “I’m still not over that. I didn’t touch you in 2014. You was in my house. And did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no. I picked you up and put you out my door and after that you left.”

In response to what Hill was saying Espinal simply asked: “where did the bruises come from?”

Hill didn’t respond, he just kept asking Espinal to look him in they eyes and tell him if he hit her.

Espinal also didn’t answer, instead she shifted the argument to their child.

Espinal asked Hill why did their son say “Daddy did it” in regards to his broken arm, Hill did not answer.

After the tape was released in April, the Kansas City Chiefs suspended Tyreek Hill, this was the second time this offseason the Chiefs had to suspend a player, the first time it was star running back Kareem Hunt.

Investigators finished a day long interview with Hill on June 26, and the NFL is believed to be coming to a conclusion sometime within the next month. Hill and his legal representation met with the investigators and were expected to reiterate points made in a four-page letter sent to the NFL leagues offices on May 2 after the initial audio aired in April.

Hill has been banned from participating in team activities since KCTV-5 first aired clips of the audio in April.

New Audio Shows Chiefs Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Denying 2014 Abuse Claims was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: