Chief Contee Encourages DC To Be The Change We Want To See

This weekend the DC Police will be holding a recruitment fair to help our community connect, meet and learn about the DC Police force and possibly even become a part of the team. Angie Ange and Lore’l sat down with the DC Chief of Police, Chief Contee, to ask some of the questions we all have for the boys in blue.

The Metropolitan Police Department Recruiting Fair is on Saturday, July 13th from 10am – 2pm on the grounds of the Metropolitan Police Academy. There will be fun, food and workshops about exciting career options. Make sure you’re there!

