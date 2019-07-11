Lamar Odom’s BIG3 Career Comes To A Screeching Halt, “Wasn’t Prepared”

Welp that didn’t last long. Former NBA star, Lamar Odom who is now New York Times’ bestselling author — thanks to his memoir From Darkness To Light which detailed the troubled athlete’s battle with addiction tried to make a comeback on the basketball court. With his best days on the court behind him, Odom tried to resurrect his professional b-ball career by joining Ice Cube’s professional 3-on-3 league the Big3. TMZ Sports exclusively reports that Lamar Odom was kicked out of Cube’s league.

Apparently, the reasoning for his swift dismissal was because he just wasn’t ready to compete. The celebrity gossip site reports that Odom was nervous that he would be embarrassed on the court and he just wasn’t prepared to take on the ex-NBA players in the league.

LO wasn’t alone, Wednesday (July 10) the Big3 also announced Bonzi Wells, Baron Davis, and Jermaine O’Neal would also be deactivated this season. In the press release announcing the decision, it states the organization gave Odom the boot to “maximize competition,” so Odom’s dismissal was a no-brainer.

“As the premier professional 3-on-3 league in the world, we are always striving to improve the quality of both the live and broadcast experience for our fans as well as the level of competition.”

When news broke about Lamar Odom joining the league, fans were excited hoping they would at least get flashes of Odom’s greatness. Instead, he was a mere shadow of his former self posting only 2 points and 4 rebounds in his short stint with the Enemies. Despite the news of his release, people close to the ex-NBA player say he was “laser-focused” on getting back into basketball playing shape so he could be competitive again.

Since his 2015 drug overdose, it’s been a long, tough road to recovery. It’s been reported that Odom is suffering from memory loss as a direct result. We hope Odom can get back into shape so he can get back on the court, there is no word if the league is even considering bringing the LO back at the moment.

