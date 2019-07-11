Well, this is one way to spend your off-season.

Redskins Cornerback Josh Norman participated in the annual Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain. Spanish News Agency, EFE captured video of Norman at the event. Norman posted a picture documenting the moment on his social media.

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

Five people have been gored in this years Running With The Bulls including one American, Jaime Alvarez.

While running with bulls may have been one of the best moments in Norman’s life, I can bet the Redskins would rather he stay clear of the Animals.

Also Check Out: Al Galdi: It Doesn’t Look Like Josh Norman Is Going Anywhere…

Also Check Out: Redskins RedZone: Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn Talk With Former Redskins QB Jason Campbell

Source: ESPN

Josh Norman Ran With The Bulls In Spain [Video] was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: