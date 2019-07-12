The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Are Today’s Female MCs Too Basic?! Cardi B Responds

Jermaine Dupri was asked who his favorite female MC is in a recent interview and said he doesn’t because they’re all basically rapping about the same thing. He said at some point they have to break out of that mold and show something different. “It seems like that’s what people want to hear” Cardi B shared, “There are a lot of female rappers that be rapping their ass off and don’t talk about getting down and dirty and ya’ll don’t support them!”

Lore’l said that it’s nice that Cardi B posted another video sharing some of her favorite female rappers that need more attention but she is in the right position right now to bring these artists to a bigger platform with her. She could add them on a track, on tour, in a video, etc. Jordan also shares that some of the underground rappers can become mainstream when people like JD mention their names in interviews like this. That was a perfect chance for him to put them on.

