Writer Claims Tweet Lead To Threats From Nicki Minaj & Losing Her Job

Wanna Thompson, a freelance writer, found herself in the middle of catching wrath from Nicki Minaj fans online in 2018 after posting a tweet some saw as critical of the rapper. Thompson has now filed a lawsuit against Minaj and her former employer Karen Civil, alleging that the tweet sparked threats and the loss of her job.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a woman named Tuwanna Thompson is suing Karen Civil, and her popular website, along with the CEO, Christian Emiliano.

Thompson is a freelance writer and content creator who accepted an internship with Civil’s website in 2018.

On June 29, 2018, Thompson says she “tweeted” from her personal Twitter account, “her opinion on rapper Nicki Minaj’s musical direction.” She Tweeted, “You know how dope it would be if Nicki put out mature content?” and “Just reflecting on past relationships, being a boss, hardships, etc. She’s touching 40 soon, a new direction is needed.”

She says this “innocent” tweet went viral and caught the attention of Minaj, Civil and her team.

Thompson adds that Minaj messaged her privately with threats and disparaging words, sharing the message to her Twitter followers which she says sparked further outrage.

It is unknown the amount of damages Thompson is seeking nor is it known if there has been a response.

