CLOSE
National
HomeNational

HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students Can Thrive Academically

Paul Quinn College has rolled out several wellness initiatives under its mental health campaign.

Leave a comment

A Texas-based historically Black college is ensuring that all of its students have the support and resources needed to overcome trauma developed from past experiences. According to Dallas News, Paul Quinn College has launched a mental health campaign to help students address internal obstacles so they can thrive academically.

At one point the school had one of the lowest graduation rates in the country and that prompted faculty members to get to the root of the issue. With the help of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, they discovered that the core of the problem was trauma and many of the students were suffering from PTSD. Students were carrying the emotional burdens of tragic past experiences from their upbringings and environments and some were carrying the weight of being first-generation college students on their shoulders. “We thought we were doing good,” said Paul Quinn College president Michael Sorrell. “‘We’re bringing you out of that environment and you’ll be safe. And life will be great.’ … It took us a while to understand that that was a product of trauma.”

With a grant given to the school by Gov. Greg Abbott, the institution has been able to launch several programs and initiatives under its campaign. Incoming freshman and transfer students have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with a counselor and the school has an on-campus mental health center which is overseen by Dr. Stacia’ Alexander. The center is decorated with images of celebrities who have been transparent about their struggles with mental health so that the students can see themselves reflected. “The thing we’re trying to get students to understand is that those traumas are real,” Dr. Alexander told the news outlet. “And they do impair or affect how you process daily information. And if you continue to ignore that, you’re going to continue to be impaired and not reach your full potential.” In addition to the counseling, there are several wellness and fitness activities that take place on campus.

Initiatives like the one being led at Paul Quinn College are needed. Studies show that over 20 percent of incoming college students have battled with mental health disorders.

SEE ALSO:

Taraji P. Henson To Host Summit On Black Mental Health

Super Beauty Founder TiffanyJ Aims To Empower Black Youth Through Book Series And Doll Line

Essence Fest 2019

How The 2019 Essence Festival's Focus On Black Women Could Affect The 2020 Election

5 photos Launch gallery

How The 2019 Essence Festival's Focus On Black Women Could Affect The 2020 Election

Continue reading How The 2019 Essence Festival’s Focus On Black Women Could Affect The 2020 Election

How The 2019 Essence Festival's Focus On Black Women Could Affect The 2020 Election

The annual Essence Festival is a time to celebrate all-things Black women. That much is an undisputed fact. But this year's installment took on an added significance in part because of Democrats' apparent recent realization that Black women are the backbone of the party, which was in the beginning stages of its nomination process for who would run for president on its ticket next year. https://twitter.com/essencefest/status/1147636646743068672 And, of course, there is a Black woman who has continued to prove how formidable her candidacy is in the face of the standard political template of old white men running for president. https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris/status/1147556131415498752 That woman, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was joined by three of her 23 fellow presidential candidates -- Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg , former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- over the weekend in New Orleans to plead their campaigns' cases to festival-goers eager to hear about policies that will behoove them. https://twitter.com/BetoORourke/status/1147655434473529344 They came with presidential policies, plans and proposals that clearly made Black women and people, in general, a priority, should they be elected, of course. https://twitter.com/Essence/status/1148036900969746432 But it may have been the presence of former first lady Michelle Obama that brought some of the biggest revelations into the 2020 election, which many people still want her to run for. Keep reading to see all the things we learned at the 2019 Essence Festival about the race for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 Election. Joe Biden vs. Kamala Harris was still fresh on the mind of people Michelle Obama refused to comment on the racially charged confrontation between the California senator and the former vice president during a Democratic debate last month. https://twitter.com/jeneps/status/1147706417505288192 Joe Biden apologized during a trip to South Carolina over the weekend for recent comments about pro-segregation senators that Harris called "hurtful." The absence of Biden -- the Democratic frontrunner -- absence from Essence Fest was noticeable as candidates tried to capitalize on the convergence of the powerful and proven voting bloc. https://twitter.com/PriscillaWT/status/1147928334866817024 Black maternal health matters Cory Booker spoke about the restrictive reproductive laws such as the one in Alabama that was disproportionately threatening the health of Black women and unveiled his plans to combat them. https://twitter.com/Essence/status/1147591485195464705 Warren also chimed in on the topic that has proven to be a top campaign issue for Democrats as Republicans keep working to repeal Obamacare and dismantle all aspects of the former president's signature health care law. https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1147570278777655296 Stopping the white supremacy movement Booker also unveiled his plan to stem the rising tide of white supremacy, something that has been linked to the election of Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/catchtheteaTV/status/1148214459128848387 Closing the racial wealth gap Talking about the racial wealth gap was a common refrain among the candidates who appeared at Essence Fest. However, it was the racial wealth gap along gender lines that took center stage as candidates repeatedly reminded people in attendance that Black women earn 61 cents on the dollar compared to white men. Harris proposed a $100 billion plan for Black homeownership, something that has been elusive to Black people in America in part because of predatory loans targeting them. https://twitter.com/KamalaHarris/status/1147608948603850752 O'Rourke talked touted his plan to "end discrimination in the workplace" as a means for Black women, in particular, to make financial gains on their white counterparts. https://twitter.com/Essence/status/1148031783885332482 Mayor Pete stressed how important not just Black-owned businesses are, but also businesses owned and operated by Black women in particular. https://twitter.com/PeteButtigieg/status/1147994418659680256 But Warren, who seemingly has based most of her career on consumer protection, came with what appeared to be the most comprehensive proposal to close the racial wealth gap. The Massachusetts senator released a plan called "valuing the work of women of color" that she would achieve "on day one of the Warren Administration to boost wages for women of color and open up new pathways to the leadership positions they deserve." https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1147663144774492160 While there is a long way to go before Democrats choose their candidate to run against Trump, the fact that Black women and the overall Black vote is being valued so much so early in the process can only bode well for a portion of the population that has been historically underserved and neglected. Scroll down to see each of the candidates' speeches at this year's Essence Festival as well as Michelle Obama's complete interview with Gayle King.

HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students Can Thrive Academically was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close