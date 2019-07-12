Who’s Cappin’?! Caretakers Abusing Our Elders & Youth, That’s Who!

Being a teacher, babysitter, and caretaker in any form should be looked at as a privilege. The young children or elder people, along with their families, are trusting you to have their best interest at heart and take CARE of them. Unfortunately, there have been too many situations where this wasn’t the case.

This week Lore’l tells us why Caretakers who choose to abuse their power and physically abuse young children and the elderly are most definitely cappin’! This is very disturbing but please watch the full video smh.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: