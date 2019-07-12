Beyoncé Shuts Down Exclusive Grand Canyon Camping Area To Film Music Video

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z already shut down the iconic museum the Louvre to film the video for “Apes**t” off their joint venture Everything Is Love. TMZ reported the star of the upcoming live-action adaption of Disney’s The Lion King shut down an exclusive camping area located in the Grand Canyon to film another music video.

The celebrity gossip site shared footage of King Bey filming at the beautiful Havasu Falls location in the Grand Canyon on Wednesday (June 10). The exclusive campsite is reportedly very hard to get into with campers having to obtain a permit from the Havasupai tribe who own the land. The tribe only approves 300 passes a day with thousands getting turned away daily. Bey arrived and left the waterfall via helicopter and was accompanied by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy. Most campers arrive at the site via mule or hike, but you know Beyonce is not doing either.

Per TMZ:

Beyonce is getting the star treatment at one of the most beautiful locations in the Grand Canyon — but her music video shoot will likely piss off a few die-hard campers.

TMZ obtained this footage of Bey and her crew as they shot Wednesday in the shadow of the spectacular Havasu Falls. That’s her draped in a blue dress with the stunning backdrop … a majestic waterfall, bright blue waters and a tiny forest of green.

Easy to see why Beyonce would want to shoot here — for those not in the know, Havasu Falls is right next to a super-exclusive campsite that requires a reservation that’s tough to get. The Havasupai tribe owns the land and only approves 300 camping passes a day. Thousands of people get turned away daily.

Beyonce plays by different rules.Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Beyonce and her team made arrangements beforehand and that the tribe made an exception for the singer allowing her to use the land for a few hours. We are sure there will be a few angry campers, but no one says no to Beyoncé. We are sure her presence will only help tourism spike at the exclusive location, that Beyoncé Effect is no joke, just ask the Louvre who’s the museum’s previous attendance record was shattered after thanks to Hov and Bey. — Photo: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Beyoncé Shuts Down Exclusive Grand Canyon Camping Area To Film Music Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: