Maryland Governor Announces $5 Million in Tourism Grants

More money is being delegated to supporting tourism projects in the state of Maryland.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration announced the 109 matching grants on Thursday.

The funds will support tourism projects and activities that draw visitors to the state’s 13 certified heritage areas and expand economic development.

All of Maryland’s counties and the city of Baltimore have at least part of a state-certified heritage area within their boundaries.

Source: CBS Baltimore

