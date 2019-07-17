Working Woman Wednesday: Kym Whitley & Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepard and Kym Whitley sat down with Angie Ange to share stories of their many years together in this industry. Sherri Shepherd said that she is very thankful for the platform that she was given through The View and many of her other opportunities. She encourages others to use their platforms to reach back and bring others up as well.

Kym and Sherri gave lots of advice on keeping the balance with social life and personal life. They emphasize that you have to have a core group of good (girl)friends to uphold you when things get crazy, you need people to help you survive in this business. Speaking of being a good friend, they also reflected back to how a free iPad could’ve prevented one of Sherri’s weddings…

