Lil Wayne Not Quitting Summer Tour With Blink-182

Lil Wayne wasn’t serious, y’all. It turns out Tunechi won’t be bailing on his current summer tour with Blink-182 after all.

FULL VIDEO of #lilwayne saying this might be his last night on the #blink182 tour. He says "please forgive me I'm not used to performing in front of a crowd that looks like this" He says he doesn't know how much longer he can do this tour.

Gotta understand the man 🤷🏽‍♂️ @TMZ pic.twitter.com/PHwVsQqqS0 — worldofjeremiah 🌎 (@worldofjeremiah) July 12, 2019

Late last week, Weezy left that stage after performing just four or so songs, while also noting he wasn’t sure if he’d be continuing the tour due to small crowd sizes not being his swag. His words, not ours,

However, Weezy took to Twitter to explain that he was going to thug it out and finish the tour.

“Yesterday was krazy!,” he tweeted on Friday, July 12. “But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!

Hey, the show must go on. Also, the direct deposit ain’t hittin’ if you don’t hit the stage, too.

