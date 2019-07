As many already know R. Kelly was indicted for sexual exploitation, violation of the man act, pressuring women and young girls to cross state lines and a lot more. There were also over 20 videos were turned over of R. Kelly engaged in sexual activities with minors, some as young as 12 years old. Disgusting.

There were some rumors floating around about his two current girlfriends but they posted a video to address those…

