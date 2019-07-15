Trump Shouldn’t Have Messed With These Ladies #SquadGoals

The Morning Hustle wants to give a huge shoutout to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Sharice Davids, Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and Nancy Pelosi who came together to stand up against 45 after this tweet…
We have all become used to Trump’s twitter fingers but as soon as he typed “why don’t they go back” there was no hope. “It’s an extended version of ‘Go Back To Where You Came From!'” Lore’l shared. Trump needed to fact check because these ladies are American so they are from here. Angie wanted to give them a special shoutout because both sides of congress took offense to this tweet and have come together to support “the squad”.
“I want to thank them for being the ultimate disrupters, in a Congress that needed to be disrupted” Angie Ange states, “They’re ruffling feathers… and I hope that they continue to do so because somebody has to shake things up!”
Angie encourages everyone to get registered and vote! Continue to stand up for what you believe!
View this post on Instagram
PREACH!! Some of these reporters are incredibly insensitive with their questions especially after she lost but Serena’s answer was AMAZING 🙌👏!! . . UPDATE: @billiejeanking says she misquoted! . Meghan surrounds herself with amazing people Serena is an example 👏💕🤷♀️ . . #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #princeharry #britishroyalfamily #royalfamily #royals #archieharrison #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #serenawilliams