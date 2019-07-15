Trump Shouldn’t Have Messed With These Ladies #SquadGoals

The Morning Hustle wants to give a huge shoutout to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Sharice Davids, Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and Nancy Pelosi who came together to stand up against 45 after this tweet…

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

We have all become used to Trump’s twitter fingers but as soon as he typed “why don’t they go back” there was no hope. “It’s an extended version of ‘Go Back To Where You Came From!'” Lore’l shared. Trump needed to fact check because these ladies are American so they are from here. Angie wanted to give them a special shoutout because both sides of congress took offense to this tweet and have come together to support “the squad”.

“I want to thank them for being the ultimate disrupters, in a Congress that needed to be disrupted” Angie Ange states, “They’re ruffling feathers… and I hope that they continue to do so because somebody has to shake things up!”

.@RepKarenBass is right. My biggest fear is that he is intentionally distracting us from the fact that ICE is knocking on doors without warrants right now. He is distracting us from the fact that colleagues are at the border reporting on the horrific and inhumane conditions. https://t.co/fwk4677gtp — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Angie encourages everyone to get registered and vote! Continue to stand up for what you believe!

