R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary Speak Out Since His Arrest

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s Girlfriends, speak their side of the relationship letting everyone know everything is fine on their end. However, the parents of both girls just wish they would both come home.

The parents say that the girls are apparently being held against their will. R. Kelly has been arrested for several Federal Sex Charges with over 20 sex tapes turned over. His alleged two girlfriends are both living in his place at Trump towers in Chicago. The two girls released a video saying they are doing fine, and they have not been evicted, one said “We have been here for years, we move freely we come and go freely, we actually left this morning and no one has stopped us…… that is fake news and do not believe everything that you hear“. The girls continue to support him and thank everyone for their support. However; the parents of Joycelyn Savage claim they do not know where their daughter is located and fear she may be a part of a suicide pact. The parents of Joycelyn Savage goes to TMZ, tells them “I don’t feel vindicated right now, I just want to know where my daughter is…..We went to the Trump towers where they are staying…..finding that the girls weren’t there.” R. Kelly has been charged with Federal Sex Crimes in 2 states and a long list of charges. He will be locked up until his trial begins according to Mann Act. Prosecutors of Brooklyn.

