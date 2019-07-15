CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweetest Photo Of Sons Saint & Psalm

Kim Kardashian West Celebrates The Launch Of KKW Beauty

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

It seems like every time we turn around, we’re meeting a new addition to the West household. No complaints from us — these babies are way too adorable, looking just like mom and dad. Over the weekend Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Saint snuggling up to his baby brother Psalm.

“Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning,” the mom of four captioned the sweet pic that shows big bro in his PJs while holding on to little bro, who’s chillin’ in his onesie.

See the photo up top. Doesn’t Psalm look just like his big sis Chicago?

