It seems like every time we turn around, we’re meeting a new addition to the West household. No complaints from us — these babies are way too adorable, looking just like mom and dad. Over the weekend Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Saint snuggling up to his baby brother Psalm.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning,” the mom of four captioned the sweet pic that shows big bro in his PJs while holding on to little bro, who’s chillin’ in his onesie.

Saint West with his baby brother, Psalm West this morning! pic.twitter.com/8bLXIHoVZC — KKW FORMATION (@KKWFORMATION) July 14, 2019

See the photo up top. Doesn’t Psalm look just like his big sis Chicago?

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweetest Photo Of Sons Saint & Psalm was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com