Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Lobbied Racist Donald Trump To Help A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky is currently being held in Sweden despite not being charged with any crime. While his peers and even the Congressional Black Caucus are demanding his release, word is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have lobbied Donald Trump to intervene.

Reports TMZ:

We’re told as soon as Kim and Kanye heard about A$AP’s predicament earlier this month … Kanye urged Kim to get on the horn and talk to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner — with whom Kim is very familiar from her previous White House work.

Our sources say Kim filled Jared in on what was happening, and Jared then took the info to Trump himself … whom, we’re told, acknowledged something seemed amiss.

We’re told Trump told Kushner he believed A$AP was being held unfairly, and wanted to help. As we reported, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got involved and unleashed a few deputies in an attempt to get some action. A State Dept. member was supposed to arrive in Sweden Thursday. We’re told the State Dept. is now actively working to get A$AP out of jail, thanks in large part to Kim’s efforts.

Hey, whatever it takes to get A$AP sprung. But even if Trump ultimately has nothing to do with the rapper’s eventual release, you best believe he’ll try to take all the credit.

And he’ll still be a racist.

Nevertheless, free A$AP Rocky.

