Rich Paul Inks Major Deal With Sports Division at United Talent Agency

Rich Paul is already one of the most powerful figures in the NBA, serving as the representative for players like Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Tristan Thompson, and some of the most well-paid players in the NBA. Now the super-agent has his sights set on Hollywood.

According to New York Times, he has signed a deal with United Talent Agency, the agency will be ushering in a new sports division, the division will be headed by the super agent, Rich Paul.

UTA is one of the premier talent agencies in the US for Hollywood stars. UTA clients include Kevin Hart, Angelina Jolie, and Lesley Stahl.

“We’ve been looking for the right sports opportunity for quite a while,” UTA’s Chief Executive Jeremy Zimmer said. “We have taken a significant stake in Klutch, but Rich retains very substantial controls because we want it to be his business and we love what he’s doing.”

Like his super client, Lebron James, this will allow Rich Paul to explore outside the realm of basketball clients. Having Hollywood clients opens up a brand new clientele for Rich. Rich is building a brand that allows any client in any realm of the industry to explore into other industries.

Paul told Complex magazine, “This puts me in direct competition with the largest agencies in the world,” Paul said. “There is nothing we cannot do for an athlete. If a guy wants to write a book, great. If he wants to be a Fortnite champion, great. If he wants to act, great. He wants to buy a surfboard company? Fantastic. There is nothing we cannot do for the modern athlete.”

Lebron James said he knew from the first time they met in an Akron airport, over a discussion about a Warren Moon jersey he knew Rich Paul would be special.

“I knew from day one Rich was going to build something totally different, he understood players needed a new way to operate on and off the floor. And I know Klutch is just beginning. I’m so proud of what he’s built and to be able to call a real innovator my brother.”

