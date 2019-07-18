Hollywood is going to start putting some respect on Gospel music. A movie about the genre’s leading chart topper is on the way.

Dead Line is reporting that a biopic based on Kirk Franklin is in the works. Ironically DeVon Franklin, no relation, is spearheading the project. The film will fly under his Franklin Entertainment company. Kirk will also serve as an executive producer via his record label Fo Yo Soul Entertainment.

According to early reports the movie will document Kirk’s humble beginnings in Christian music to international fame. The production team aims to detail the “Stomp” singer’s trials and tribulations he faced during his emerging years that general republic is not privy to. Brian Ivie of The Drop Box fame has been slotted to write the screenplay.

At this time the title or a tentative release date is not known.

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

A Kirk Franklin Biopic Is In The Works was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: