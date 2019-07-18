‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mendeecees Will Go Free In 2020

Mendeecees Harris enjoyed notoriety as part of the popular Love & Hip Hop: New York cast alongside his partner Yandy Smith, but he was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. According to an exclusive new report, Harris will see freedom next year and will have served just over half the time of his original sentence.

Bossip exclusively reports:

[Yandy Smith-Harris’] incarcerated husband and former co-star Mendeecees Harris is set to be released from federal prison next year after being sentenced to at least eight years for drug trafficking.

Mendeecees’ release date is now November 2020, which means he’ll serve a little more than half of his actual sentence, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Under a plea deal, Mendeecees admitted that from 2006 to 2008, he helped to ferry hard drugs from New York City to the Rochester, NY area.

In 2015, a federal judge sentenced Mendeecees to eight to ten years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring that flooded upstate New York with heroin and cocaine.

Harris, now 40, is currently housed in a medium-security prison in New Jersey after initially being jailed in Pennsylvania.

